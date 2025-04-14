Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

IAT opened at $40.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.96. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

