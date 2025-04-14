Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,362 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,991,000 after buying an additional 745,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,756,000 after buying an additional 87,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,364,000 after buying an additional 182,423 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,468,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after acquiring an additional 219,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $56.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. This trade represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,222. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

