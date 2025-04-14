Trexquant Investment LP Sells 124,605 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,605 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $192,309.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,282.94. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,979.08. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,078 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $13.53 on Monday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 338.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

