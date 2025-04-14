Trexquant Investment LP Sells 53,591 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,591 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after acquiring an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,777 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after purchasing an additional 171,574 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $30.97 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $52,474.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares in the company, valued at $349,769.16. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $77,023.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,779.36. This represents a 18.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,469 shares of company stock valued at $319,190. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDP

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.