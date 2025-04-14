Trexquant Investment LP Sells 57,962 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,962 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,748,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

NASDAQ GFS opened at $33.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

