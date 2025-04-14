Trexquant Investment LP Sells 61,414 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of eHealth worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in eHealth by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 28.7% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $178.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.20. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Featured Stories

