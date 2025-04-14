Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,456 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

