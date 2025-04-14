Trexquant Investment LP Sells 81,505 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,505 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after buying an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,439,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,080,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,766,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,128,571,000 after acquiring an additional 115,257 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

GE opened at $181.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a twelve month low of $146.78 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.61.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

