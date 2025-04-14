Trexquant Investment LP Sells 9,001 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 21.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

(Free Report)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.