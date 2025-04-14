Trexquant Investment LP Sells 9,565 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 83,297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at $2,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 45,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $922.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $73.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.