Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in MaxLinear by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,250,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 966,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 288,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after purchasing an additional 198,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 47.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,268,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXL opened at $9.84 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MXL

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.