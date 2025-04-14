Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of MVB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 99.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MVB Financial

In other MVB Financial news, insider Michael Louis Giorgio purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,070.40. This represents a 315.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $129,574 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MVB Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, research analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

