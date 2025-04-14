Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of NACCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 365.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

