Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,541,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,612,000 after buying an additional 5,066,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRST stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 million, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.76). Primis Financial had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primis Financial

In other news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas acquired 10,000 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,035.93. This trade represents a 12.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $122,058. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.