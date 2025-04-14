Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $29.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

