Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after buying an additional 524,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,369,000 after purchasing an additional 275,511 shares during the period. Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,549,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8,973.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 154,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $568.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.80 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $595.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

