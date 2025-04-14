Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $36,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 46.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Carriage Services by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSV opened at $37.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.72 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSV. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

