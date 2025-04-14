Vanguard Group Inc. Has $35.26 Million Stock Holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Evolv Technologies worth $35,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after buying an additional 355,611 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 352.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 164,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 158,877 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after buying an additional 78,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

EVLV opened at $3.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $529.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.68.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

