Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 29,337 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $31,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,313,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 996,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,547,000 after acquiring an additional 334,206 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Embraer by 959.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 746,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $25,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ERJ opened at $41.23 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. Embraer had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

