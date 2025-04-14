Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 607,919 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 607,919 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $33,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $470.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

