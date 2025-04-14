Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF worth $26,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFMF. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $117.50 on Monday. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $109.46 and a one year high of $142.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $307.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard US Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.