Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 510.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,381 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Varex Imaging worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $168,000.

VREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $98,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,769.32. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,265.62. This trade represents a 50.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $323.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

