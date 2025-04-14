VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 647,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,315 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $133,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,586.25. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $247.13 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.05 and a 12 month high of $258.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on VeriSign from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

