Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

