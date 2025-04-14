Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,664 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.84% of Vertex worth $153,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $3,041,052.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $38.48 on Monday. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.78, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

