Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,459,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751,402 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $133,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.20. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

