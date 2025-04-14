Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $89,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $198.15 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

