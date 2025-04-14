Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 22,096 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 244,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,250.75. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $203,194.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,528 shares in the company, valued at $595,553.60. This represents a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,375. 54.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -137.92 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

