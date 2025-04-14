Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 6,552 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNTH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 101.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 413,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 390.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $17.61 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $565.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

