Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,665,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,681,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,756,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,500,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Ferrovial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 645,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrovial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FER opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.39. Ferrovial SE has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $47.30.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

