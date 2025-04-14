Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4,950.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.0 %

DSGX opened at $101.74 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $124.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.