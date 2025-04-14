Wellington Management Group LLP Has $826,000 Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 643.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International by 11,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFRD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In related news, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,835.04. This trade represents a 32.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,361.49. This represents a 52.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,930 shares of company stock worth $5,861,718. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD opened at $43.00 on Monday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

