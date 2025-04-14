Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 6.0 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $175.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Insider Activity

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $37,335.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,093.33. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,163 shares of company stock valued at $59,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.97.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

