Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $1.17 Million in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 465,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Erasca by 627.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 296,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Erasca by 145.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,027,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $351.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised Erasca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

