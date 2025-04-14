Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVBP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.66. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.88.

ArriVent BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AVBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.18. On average, analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVBP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

