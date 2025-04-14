Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 12,056 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. Equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

