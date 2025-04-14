Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 40,590 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 170.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.56. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

