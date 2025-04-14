Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 650 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.17.

NYSE:CMI opened at $286.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $387.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

