Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 7,847 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $2,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,336 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $6,649,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $172.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

