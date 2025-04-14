Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $793,000 Position in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQ. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ARQ in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARQ during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARQ by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of ARQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $30,869.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 354,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,417.20. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,588 shares of company stock worth $96,352 over the last three months. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

ARQ Stock Up 1.7 %

ARQ stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Arq, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $149.99 million, a PE ratio of -357.00 and a beta of 1.46.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

