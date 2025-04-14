Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 389,121 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1,931.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

EPAC stock opened at $39.95 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.