Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 4,527 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of IDACORP worth $18,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 90.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 46.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.8 %

IDACORP stock opened at $117.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

