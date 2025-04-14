Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 52,528 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $16,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 244,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,680,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,517,000.

BSMP opened at $24.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

