Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 58,304 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 893,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $16,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,218,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,047,000 after buying an additional 1,629,008 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,152,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 646,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Plains GP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,535,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAGP opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 286.79%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

