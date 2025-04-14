Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 96,841 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 111.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $97.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.