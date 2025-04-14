Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 204.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $210.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.