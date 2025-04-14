Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.18% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $19,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE opened at $46.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.