Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,483 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

SYF opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.49. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

