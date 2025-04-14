Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 22,528 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of Hexcel worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hexcel by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,996,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 395,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.73.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

