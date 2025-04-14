Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 3,569 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.60% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $19,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

PKW stock opened at $104.13 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

